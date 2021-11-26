FY2022 EPS Estimates for Five9, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five9 in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.84. Five9 has a 1 year low of $131.70 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after buying an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five9 by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 31.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

