FY2022 EPS Estimates for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Decreased by B. Riley

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matthews International in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.26.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 474.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,075.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

