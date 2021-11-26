FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.14. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.17 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.23.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$104.04 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.24. The firm has a market cap of C$35.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

