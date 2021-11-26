FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Raised by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.87.

RY opened at C$132.75 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$102.74 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$608,773.81. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

