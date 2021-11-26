FY2022 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Workday in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

WDAY stock opened at $277.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a twelve month low of $209.53 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.35. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,543.69, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,841 shares of company stock worth $162,862,156. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.