Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.62

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 39915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -190.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

