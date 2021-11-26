GamerCoin Price Tops $0.11 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $35.76 million and $1.86 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.93 or 0.07538411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.54 or 0.99810636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,542,854 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

