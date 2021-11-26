Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of IT stock opened at $326.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,363 shares of company stock worth $12,383,051 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

