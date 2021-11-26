Gas 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.86 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.02 or 0.00014845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $81.24 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

