Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Gates Industrial worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

