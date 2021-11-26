GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

GBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 865 ($11.30) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

LON GBG opened at GBX 754.50 ($9.86) on Friday. GB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 55.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 874.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.86.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

