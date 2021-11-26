GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.83 Million

Brokerages expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report sales of $156.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. GCM Grosvenor posted sales of $155.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $494.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,712,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCMG opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

