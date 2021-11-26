GCN Coin (GCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $94,149.11 and approximately $54.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.00366272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

