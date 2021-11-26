GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.88

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €45.88 ($52.14) and last traded at €43.79 ($49.76), with a volume of 375563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €45.14 ($51.30).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on G1A shares. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.44 ($45.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.19.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

