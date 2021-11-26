Geeq (GEEQ) Price Tops $1.88

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $409,959.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00233959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

