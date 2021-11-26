General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,832,937 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.60, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.75. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

