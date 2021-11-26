General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GM stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

