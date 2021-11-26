Genesco (GCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE GCO opened at $67.30 on Friday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 34.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.