Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,246 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Genmab A/S worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $169,755,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $39.01 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

