Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Genpact worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 423.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 113,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 887,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

