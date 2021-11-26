GeoCoin Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $616,532.77 and $9,250.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.30 or 0.00364855 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,728.00 or 0.98855998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001666 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

