Georgios Palikaras Sells 343,436 Shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 1,442,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Georgios Palikaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of Meta Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total transaction of 702,901.02.

Shares of MMAT stock traded down 0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of 4.93 and a 200-day moving average of 6.70. Meta Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of 0.64 and a twelve month high of 21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 217.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $23,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter valued at $7,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

