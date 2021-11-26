Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.61 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

