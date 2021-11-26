Gerhard Lombard Buys 1,500 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Gerhard Lombard bought 1,500 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 1,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
