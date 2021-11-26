Gerhard Lombard Buys 1,500 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CFO Gerhard Lombard bought 1,500 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 1,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCAP. Raymond James upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

