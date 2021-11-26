Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Shares Down 4.5%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

Several research analysts have commented on GRPTF shares. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

