GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,462.32

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 84.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $11,462.32 and $29.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $105,636.94 or 1.94807579 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,628,455 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

