GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 11%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price traded down 11% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.01. 147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 186,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,585,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,724,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.
About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
