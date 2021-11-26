Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.91 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report released on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

