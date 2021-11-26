Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE GKOS opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,778,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

