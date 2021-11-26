GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.25. 27,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

