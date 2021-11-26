Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th.

GLNCY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 196,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Glencore has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

