Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) One Day Volume Tops $397.00

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. Global Crypto Alliance has a total market cap of $175,192.80 and approximately $397.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Global Crypto Alliance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00231595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Global Crypto Alliance Profile

Global Crypto Alliance is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. The official website for Global Crypto Alliance is gcalliance.io . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

