Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.64% of Global Industrial worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

