Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Global Medical REIT worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE opened at $16.91 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

