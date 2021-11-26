Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Trading Down 3.2%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 648,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 584,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

