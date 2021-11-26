Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOC) were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 120,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 269,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.