GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Position Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of GMS worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GMS. Truist raised their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 89,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.12 per share, with a total value of $3,848,330.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

