Gold Street Capital Corp. Buys 10,400 Shares of Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 276,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,198. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 4.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

