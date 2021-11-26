Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) CFO Robert P. Vogels Sells 25,430 Shares

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) CFO Robert P. Vogels sold 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $10,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,297. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
