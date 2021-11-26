Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,010 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 271,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth about $186,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 307,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GNOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

