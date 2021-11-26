Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 102.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

