Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 149,841 Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,841 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.03% of Clarim Acquisition worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,815,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $966,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,882,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

