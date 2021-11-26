Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 34,207 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.80 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

