Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 686.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.10. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

