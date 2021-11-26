Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,279,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $259,268. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $792.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

