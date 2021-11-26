Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Stereotaxis worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.47. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

