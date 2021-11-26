Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) by 473.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Virtuoso Acquisition worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VOSO stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.