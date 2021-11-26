Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of RE/MAX worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,076,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RE/MAX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

RMAX stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.45 million, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.93%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

