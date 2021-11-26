Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Victory Capital worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,911,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $1,896,000. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 338.4% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 71,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,042 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 281.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Craig Brown bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

