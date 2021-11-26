Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research firms have commented on SID. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

